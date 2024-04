La navicella spaziale Soyuz MS-24 sganciata dall'ISS

epa11239171 The Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft with the crew members of the expedition 70/71 onboard, lifts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, 23 March 2024. Expedition 71 members Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, Belarus spaceflight participant Marina Vasilevskaya and NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, successfully launched at 8:36 a.m. EDT on 23 March from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to the International Space Station, NASA said. The Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft is expected to dock to the space station's Prichal module on 25 March. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV