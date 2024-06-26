La Nato nomina Segretario generale l'olandese Rutte

epa11427329 Dutch outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte waves as he arrives at the Binnenhof for the Council of Ministers, in the Hague, Netherlands, 21 June 2024. Rutte will chair the weekly cabinet of ministers for the last time on 21 June, after Dick Schoof was nominated to succeed Rutte as prime minister at the end of May 2024. Rutte, who is the only candidate left running for NATO's top job of secretary general after Romanian President Iohannis announced he was withdrawing his candidacy, has yet to be officially confirmed by NATO member states. EPA/ROBIN UTRECHT