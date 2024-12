La mozione di sfiducia a Barnier fissata per domani alle 16

epa11753352 French Prime Minister Michel Barnier delivers a speech as part of the French National Assembly debate on parts of France's 2025 budget bill, in Paris, France, 02 December 2024. Prime Minister Barnier activated Article 49.3 of the Constitution to pass his social security budget bill without a vote, as a majority of members of Parliament rejected his project on 02 December 2024. EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA