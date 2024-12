'La moglie di Assad ha di nuovo una grave leucemia, sta morendo'

epa02631648 The Syrian first lady, Asma Assad, participates in a ceremony held by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Damascus, Syria on 13 March 2011 to mark the success of the youths’ post-school employment and skills development project. The ceremony will also witness the release of a four-year ‘Supporting the Youths’ project aiming to create new jobs, ideas and skills for around 450,000 Palestinian refugees living in Syria. EPA/YOUSSEF BADAWI