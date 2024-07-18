La macroniana Braun-Pivet rieletta alla guida del Parlamento
epa10361693 Yael Braun Pivet, president national assembly, arrives at the second plenary session of the National Council of Refoundation (CNR), at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 12 December 2022. EPA/TERESA SUAREZ
AA
ROMA, 18 LUG - La candidata macroniana, Yael Braun-Pivet, è stata rieletta presidente dell'Assemblea nazionale francese, al terzo scrutinio, con 221 voti, contro i 207 ottenuti dal candidato del Nouevau Front Populaire, il comunista André Chassaigne. Il lepenista Sébastien Chenu è invece arrivato terzo. Lo riferisce Le Figaro.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti