La leader dell'opposizione venezuelana, 'Maduro gioca sporco'

epa11112886 Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado greets her supporters during a street event, in Caracas, Venezuela, 29 January 2024. Machado assured on 29 janaury that she will run in this year's presidential elections, as candidate of the largest anti-Chavez bloc, despite the ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) issued on published on 26 Janaury stating that she is disqualified to participate in elections until 2036. EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ