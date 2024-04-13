La Giordania chiude temporaneamente lo spazio aereo

epa10892892 An Airbus A330 aircraft of Yemenia Airways flies over the city while getting ready to land at Sana'a airport, in Sana'a, Yemen, 30 September 2023. Yemenia Airways has announced the suspension of its six weekly flights from the capital Sana'a to the Jordanian capital Amman, effective from 01 October 2023, following the Houthi administration's refusal to allow the national airways access to its funds in Sana'a-based banks. Commercial flights from Sana'a airport were resumed in 2022 and limited to Amman after they were suspended since 2016 due to the Saudi-led military coalition imposed-restrictions on Yemen's airspace since the war broke out the Arab country in 2015. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB