La Gibson contro Trump, 'ha copiato le chitarre 'Les Paul''

epa02614737 A view of some of the guitars owned by musician Eric Clapton, including a 2010 Gibson Eric Clapton 'Beano' Les Paul guitar (L), expected to sell for 20,000 - 30,000 US dollar, that are part of an auction to be held at Bonham's in New York, New York, USA, 04 March 2011. The Clapton collection of guitars and amplifiers are being auctioned to benefit the Crossroads Centre, Antigua, and the auctioned will be held in New York on 09 March 2011. EPA/JUSTIN LANE