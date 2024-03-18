'La difesa aerea ucraina sarà fondamento dello scudo paneuropeo'
epa11180976 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Forum 'Ukraine. Year 2024' in Kyiv, Ukraine, 25 February 2024. According to the Presidential Office, the main topics of the forum are the achievement of Ukrainian goals in the war, the development of the Ukrainian Defense and Security Forces, the operation of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex, ensuring economic growth and Ukraineâ€™s integration into the world markets, the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, security commitments for Ukraine, and the protection of people. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
ROMA, 18 MAR - "Ogni significativo rafforzamento della nostra difesa aerea salva migliaia di vite e avvicina l'Ucraina ad avere un vero e proprio scudo celeste. Tutte le nostre città e i nostri villaggi devono essere protetti. Questo sarà il fondamento di uno scudo aereo paneuropeo. Quando il terrore russo perde in Ucraina, vince tutta l'Europa": lo scrive su X il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenky.
