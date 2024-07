La Corte Suprema concede una immunità parziale a Trump

epa11380522 Former US President Donald Trump (L) returns to the courthouse moments before hearing that the jury had a verdict in his criminal trial in New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, USA, 30 May 2024. Trump is facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. EPA/JUSTIN LANE / POOL