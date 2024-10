La Cina vuole diventare una potenza aerospaziale entro il 2050

epa11623330 The Lijian-1 Y4 commercial carrier rocket carrying five satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Sept. 25, 2024. The rocket blasted off at 7:33 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and sent a group of satellites, including the Jilin-1 SAR01A satellite and Yunyao-1 21-22 satellites, into their planned orbits. EPA/XINHUA / Wang Jiangbo CHINA OUT / UK AND IRELAND OUT / MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY