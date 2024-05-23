La Cina avvia due giorni di manovre militare intorno a Taiwan
epa10568001 A Chinese fighter jet pilot from of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) takes part in combat readiness patrol and military exercises around the Taiwan Island, 10 April 2023 (issued 11 April 2023). The Eastern Theater Command of the PLA conducted three days of military drills around the Taiwan Strait from 08 to 10 April. China launched the military exercises in response to the meeting in the United States between Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on 05 April. EPA/XINHUA / Mei Shaoquan CHINA OUT / MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY
PECHINO, 23 MAG - La Cina ha lanciato oggi manovre militari "attorno" a Taiwan, tre giorni dopo l'insediamento sull'isola del nuovo presidente Lai Ching-te (William Lai). Lo riferisce l'agenzia di stampa ufficiale cinese Xinhua. Pechino ha iniziato una due giorni di esercitazioni con navi della marina e aerei militari cinesi che "circondano Taiwan". Le autorità cinesi hanno affermato che le manovre costituiscono una "severa punizione" contro le forze "indipendentiste" dell'isola. La Cina rivendica Taiwan come parte del suo territorio e ha bollato Lai come un "pericoloso separatista" che porterà "guerra e declino" nell'isola.
