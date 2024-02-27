'La Casa Bianca è contraria all'invio di truppe in Ucraina'
epa11150727 US President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 13 February 2024. President Biden urged the US House of Representatives to pass a 95 billion USD bill with aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The package passed with bipartisan support in the Senate but is unlikely to pass in the Republican-controlled House due to opposition from hard-right conservatives supporting former US President Donald J. Trump. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL
AA
ROMA, 27 FEB - Un funzionario della Casa Bianca ha detto a Reuters, come riporta sul suo sito, che gli Stati Uniti non hanno intenzione di inviare truppe a combattere in Ucraina, ipotesi ventilata dal presidente francese Emmanuel Macron per il futuro, e che non ci sono nemmeno piani per inviare truppe della Nato a combattere in Ucraina.
