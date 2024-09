La California brucia, il vento alimenta le fiamme

epa11597668 A palm tree stands in the foreground as the ‘Airport Fire’ continues to burn in the distance in Lake Elsinore, California, USA, 10 September 2024. The quick-moving brush fire that ignited Monday afternoon in Orange County, before growing to more than 34,000 acres as of Tuesday night, according to Cal Fire, has triggered mandatory evacuations in both Orange and Riverside counties. EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN