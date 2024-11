La Bolivia autorizza i privati a importare e vendere carburanti

epa11721044 Truckers line up to buy fuel at a gas station in Cochabamba, Bolivia, 14 November 2024. In addition to the fuel shortage that has been affecting the population for months and the current desperate situation in several sectors of Bolivia, there is uncertainty, because if the government of Luis Arce does not reacting immediately in the supply of diesel and gasoline, the crisis of these fuels will worsen in 2025, warned the former Minister of Hydrocarbons and analyst Alvaro Rios, to EFE news agency. EPA/Jorge Abrego