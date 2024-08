Kirchner, 'volevano uccidermi, la giustizia protegge i mandanti'

epa11305968 Former president of Argentina Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner participates during the inauguration of the 'Nestor Kirchner' micro-stadium in the city of Quilmes, province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 27 April 2024. Fernandez (2007-2015) accused this 27 April the current president, Javier Milei, of 'anarcho-colonialism', making a play on words with the doctrine he defends, anarcho-capitalism, and called him to 'change course' in his adjustment policies. EPA/LUCIANO GONZALEZ