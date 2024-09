Kim, sforzi per forze nucleari pronte a combattere gli Usa

epa11595455 A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivering his speech on the 76th anniversary of the country’s founding in Pyongyang, North Korea, 09 September 2024 (issued 10 September 2024). According to KCNA, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stated in his speech that the country will "steadily strengthen its nuclear force" to fully counter any threats posed by nuclear-armed rival states, and will intensify efforts to ensure that all of its armed forces, including the nuclear force, are combat-ready. EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY