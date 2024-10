Kim minaccia uso di armi nucleari in caso d'attacco nemico

epa11641091 A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting the training base of the special operations unit of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in an undisclosed location in the west of North Korea, 02 October 2024 (issued 04 October 2024). According to KCNA, Kim said that the country "would use without hesitation all the offensive forces it has possessed, including nuclear weapons" if attacked by South Korea and its US ally. EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY