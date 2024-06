Kim, 'la Russia è la nostra amica e alleata più onesta'

epa11421582 Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2-R) attend an official welcoming ceremony during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, 19 June 2024. The Russian president is on a state visit to North Korea from 18-19 June at the invitation of the North Korean leader. He last visited North Korea in 2000, shortly after his first inauguration as president. EPA/VLADIMIR SMIRNOV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT