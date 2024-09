Kim Jong Un incontra Shoigu in visita in Corea del Nord

epa10863512 A handout picture made available by the Russian Defence Ministry's press-service shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (C) and Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) speak while inspecting a Russian military aircraft displayed at Knevichi aerodrome near Vladivostok in the Primorsky region, Russia, 16 September 2023. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES