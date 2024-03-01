Kiev, Zaporizhzhia bombardata 200 volte in 24 ore

epa11187557 A plush toy lies in front of damaged residential buildings in Orikhiv, near the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, southeastern Ukraine, 28 February 2024, amid the Russian invasion. The Orikhiv front is near the Ukrainian-recaptured village of Robotyne. Russian troops have been shelling Orikhiv and the nearby settlements on a daily basis with artillery, anti-aircraft guns, air strikes as well as guided bombs. According to local police, there are no buildings left standing in the town. About a thousand people, mostly elderly, still live there as opposed to the 15,000 inhabitants before the Russian invasion. There is currently no water or gas, electricity is scarcely available and locals spend most of their day seeking shelter in basements to protect themselves from daily shelling. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/KATERYNA KLOCHKO