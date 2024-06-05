Kiev, 'Zaporizhzhia attaccata 440 volte in 24 ore'

epa11235699 A piece of rocket debris is seen at the scene of a strike near a residential building in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 22 March 2024, amid the Russian invasion. According to the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia has launched strikes on over 151 targets, 92 of which were destroyed. Several people were killed and at least ten were injured in Zaporizhzhia, as per the State Military Administration statement. EPA/KATERYNA KLOCHKO