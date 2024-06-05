Kiev, 'Zaporizhzhia attaccata 440 volte in 24 ore'
epa11235699 A piece of rocket debris is seen at the scene of a strike near a residential building in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 22 March 2024, amid the Russian invasion. According to the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia has launched strikes on over 151 targets, 92 of which were destroyed. Several people were killed and at least ten were injured in Zaporizhzhia, as per the State Military Administration statement. EPA/KATERYNA KLOCHKO
AA
ROMA, 05 GIU - L'esercito russo ha attaccato la regione di Zaporizhzhia 440 volte nelle ultime 24 ore, ha dichiarato il capo dell'aministrazione militare Ivan Fedorov, citato da Ukrinform. "Il nemico ha lanciato attacchi aerei, con droni, con Mlrs", ha dichiarato, il nemico continua a cercare di avanzare nel settore di Zaporizhzhia.
