Kiev,truppe Ue in Ucraina potrebbero garantire intesa pace
epa11763051 A handout picture made available by the Presidential Press Service of Ukraine shows (L-R) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and US President-elect Donald Trump during their meeting at the Elysee Palace, as part of ceremonies marking the reopening of the Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral, in Paris, France, 07 December 2024. The Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral reopens on 07 December after nearly six years of renovation work following its destruction by a fire on 15 April 2019. EPA/Presidential Press Service of Ukraine HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
KIEV, 12 DIC - L'impiego di truppe europee in Ucraina potrebbe contribuire a garantire un futuro accordo volto ad assicurare una pace nella guerra con la Russia. Lo ha affermato un alto funzionario di Kiev all'Afp. Il presidente russo Vladimir "Putin rompe sempre il cessate il fuoco, lo ha fatto decine di volte, non solo in Ucraina. Ecco perché abbiamo bisogno di garanzie e la presenza di contingenti militari può essere una di queste", ha detto la fonte.
