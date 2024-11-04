Kiev, scontri tra nostre truppe e nord-coreani a Kursk
epaselect epa11554386 A civilian bus rides past a Ukrainian tank on a road in the village of Yunakivka, 9 kilometers from the border with Russia in the Sumy region, Ukraine, 18 August 2024 amid the Russian invasion. There is no electricity or water supply in the village due to the permanent shelling by Russian forces. Ukrainian troops have advanced 35 kilometers with battles, taken control of 1,150 square kilometers of the territory of the Russian Federation and 82 settlements since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk region on 06 August 2024 according to the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi at the meeting of the Staff on 15 August 2024. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/GEORGE IVANCHENKO
ROMA, 04 NOV - Le forze di Kiev hanno avuto uno scambio a fuoco con le truppe nordcoreane nella regione russa di Kursk, vicino al confine con l'Ucraina. Lo scrive su Telegram il capo del Centro per la lotta alla disinformazione presso il Consiglio di sicurezza e difesa nazionale di Kiev, Andriy Kovalenko, scrive il Kyiv Independent. "Le prime truppe nordcoreane sono già state colpite a Kursk", ha detto Kovalenko, il quale non ha fornito ulteriori informazioni.
