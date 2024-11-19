Kiev, salgono a 10 i morti per raid russo su un dormitorio
epa11726606 A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine shows Ukrainian rescuers working at the site of a rocket hit on a residential building in Sumy, Ukraine, 17 November 2024. At least 10 people were killed, including two children, and 51 others were injured during the evening rocket attack a nine-storey residential building according the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 19 NOV - Sale a 10 morti, tra cui un bambino, il numero delle vittime per l'attacco russo su un dormitorio nella città di Glukhov, nella regione di Sumy quando ormai sono mille i giorni di guerra in Ucraina dopo l'invasione russa. Potrebbero esserci ancora delle persone sotto le macerie. Lo riferisce la procura regionale di Sumy su Telegram, come riporta Ukrainska Pravda.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti