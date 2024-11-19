Kiev, salgono a 10 i morti per raid russo su un dormitorio

epa11726606 A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine shows Ukrainian rescuers working at the site of a rocket hit on a residential building in Sumy, Ukraine, 17 November 2024. At least 10 people were killed, including two children, and 51 others were injured during the evening rocket attack a nine-storey residential building according the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES