Kiev, sale a 11 bilancio morti attacco a megastore Kharkiv

epa11370063 Emergency services at the scene of shelling of a residential area in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 25 May 2024 amid the Russian invasion. Kharkiv has been under massive rocket and glide-bomb attack during all day on May 25. At least 6 people died, 16 people are currently missing, and 33 were wounded in the glide-bombs attack on a hypermarket in Kharkiv today. Also, 18 people bounded in result of residential area shelling according to the report of the head of the Kharkiv Military Administration Oleg Synegubov. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV