Kiev rivendica attacco a base aerea russa di Lipeck
epa10827976 A handout photo made available by the Governor of Russian Pskov region Mikhail Vedernikov Telegram channel shows smoke billowing and explosions light after Russian militaries destroyed drones in Pskov, Pskov region, Russia, 30 August 2023. The Pskov airport was attacked by drones, the governor of the region Mikhail Vedernikov said. Four Il-76 aircraft were damaged. EPA/GOVERNOR OF PSKOV REGION/HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
KIEV, 09 AGO - L'esercito ucraino ha reso noto di aver colpito "con successo" una base aerea militare russa nella regione di Lipetsk, a quasi 300 chilometri dal confine con l'Ucraina, in un'area colpita durante la notte da attacchi con droni. "Durante l'attacco sono stati colpiti i depositi con bombe aeree guidate e altre installazioni nella zona della base aerea... È scoppiato un grande incendio e sono state segnalate diverse detonazioni", si legge in un comunicato dello stato maggiore di Kiev.
