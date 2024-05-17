Kiev, raid su città di Kharkiv, almeno 2 morti e 13 feriti
epa11342958 Ukrainian evacuees wait to register at the evacuation center which receives people who had to leave territories close to the Russian border in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 15 May 2024 amid the Russian invasion. More than 7,900 residents from settlements in areas of the Kharkiv region bordering Russia have been evacuated as hostilities intensified according to the head of the Kharkiv Military Administration Oleg Synegubov. The evacuations follow a cross-border offensive by Russian forces, who claimed the capture of several villages in the region. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV 52592
AA
ROMA, 17 MAG - Due persone sono morte e 13 sono rimaste ferite in un attacco russo sulla città di Kharkiv, nell'Ucraina nordorientale. Lo ha riferito il governatore dell'omonimo oblast Oleg Sinegubov su Telegram. "Secondo i dati preliminari, gli occupanti hanno colpito due volte" in particolare "nel quartiere Kholodnohirskyi di Kharkiv", ha scritto il governatore, che successivamente ha riferito che nell'attacco ci sono stati almeno "due morti. Tredici feriti".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti