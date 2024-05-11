Kiev, quasi 1.800 civili evacuati vicino al confine in Kharkiv

epaselect epa11330773 Ukrainian rescuers work to extinguish a fire at the site of an overnight missile strike on private buildings in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 10 May 2024, amid the Russian invasion. Kharkiv was hit by an S-300 missile at night, Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on telegram. At least two people, a 11-year-old child and a 72-year-old woman, were injured in the attack, according to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV