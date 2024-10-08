Kiev, 'nella notte 2 missili e 19 droni russi contro Odessa'
epa11565766 The site of rocket strikes near a motor transport depot of a private enterprise near Odesa, South Ukraine, 26 August 2024, after combined shelling around all of the territory of Ukraine. As a result of the explosions, a fire started, 15 trucks were destroyed, in particular, refrigerators with oil burned, and at least three drivers were injured. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel that Ukraine experienced a heavy Russian missile and drone attack. The attack targeted critical civilian infrastructure across the country, resulting in casualties and injuries. The Ukrainian president expressed his condolences to the victims' families and assured that injured people are receiving necessary assistance. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/IGOR TKACHENKO
ROMA, 08 OTT - Le forze russe hanno attaccato la notte scorsa la regione di Odessa, nell'Ucraina meridionale, con due missili balistici Iskander-M provenienti dalla Crimea occupata e 19 droni kamikaze provenienti da Primorsko-Akhtarsk, in Russia: lo ha reso noto l'Aeronautica militare di Kiev. Le difese aeree ucraine hanno abbattuto 18 droni nelle regioni di Odessa, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Vinnytsia e Ternopil, mentre un altro velivolo senza pilota è tornato in Russia, si legge in un comunicato pubblicato su Telegram.
