Kiev, nel Paese 128.000 vittime di crimini di guerra

epa10846747 Lubov Jarova holds her dog, Peremoha (victory), as she walks among the rubble of a school in the frontline town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, 07 September 2023, amid the Russian invasion. The school was operating as a center for distribution of humanitarian aid until the premises were hit by two consecutive air strikes. Lubov says that her dog saved her life. Following the first strike, she ran after it outside the school when the second strike happened, destroying the building and killing seven people. Today Lubov lives in Zaporizhzhia, around 65 kilometers north-west, and she occasionally brings humanitarian aid to her hometown of Orikhiv, located less than 10 kilometers from the nearest Russian army position. Before the war, Orikhiv had a population of over 14,000. The town is currently home to around 700 people, witnessing daily attacks from Russian forces. EPA/KATERYNA KLOCHKO ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET