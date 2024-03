Kiev, Mosca sta raccogliendo 100mila uomini per offensiva

epa11228020 Pictures by various Russian artists are on display at the street military exhibition 'We bring Peace' in St. Petersburg, Russia, 18 March 2024. Later today, a rally and a concert will mark the tenth anniversary of the Crimea annexation in March 2014. And on 24 February 2022 Russian troops entered the Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared to be a 'Special Military Operation', starting an armed conflict that left thousands dead and millions displaced. EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV