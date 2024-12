Kiev, Mosca obbliga soldati a suicidarsi in situazioni critiche

epa11517595 Members of Ukraine’s 'Platsdarm' search group work on exhuming and identifying the bodies of dead Russian servicemen near a frontline in the Bakhmut area, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 01 August 2024 (issued 02 August 2024), amid the Russian invasion. The 'Platsdarm' group searches for the bodies of Russian soldiers, documenting and collecting clues that would allow IDing them, and hand them over to the Russian side in exchange for Ukrainian soldiers' bodies. EPA/NIKOLETTA STOYANOVA