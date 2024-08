Kiev, 'Minsk ammassa truppe, rischio di atti ostili'

epa10713843 A handout photo made available by the Belarus President Press-service shows Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko deliveriing a speech during the presentation of general's shoulder straps to the highest officers of the Belarusian army in Minsk, Belarus, 27 June 2023. According to the Belarussian state new sagency Belta, President Lukashenko confirmed that the founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner Group Yevgeny Progozhin, is in the country and that " Belarus will benefit form the group's fighters' experience. On 24 June, counter-terrorism measures were enforced in Moscow and other Russian regions after (PMC) Wagner Group Chief Prigozhin claimed that his troops had occupied the building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, demanding a meeting with Russia's defense chiefs. Belarusian President Lukashenko, a close ally of Putin, negotiated a deal with Wagner chief Prigozhin to stop the movement of the group's fighters across Russia. Prigozhin announced that Wagner fighters were turning their columns around and going back in the other direction, returning to their field camps. EPA/BELARUS PRESIDENT PRESS-SERVICE /HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES