Kiev lancia offensiva nel Kursk. Mosca, 'respinta'
epa11562004 A still image taken from an undated handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry Press-Service on 23 August 2024 shows Russian servicemen firing a 122-mm howitzer D-30 towards Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that Ukrainian troops losses in the Kursk direction in one day amounted to 400 servicemen, and over the entire period of its military operations to more than five thousand servicemen. Fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has been ongoing in the Kursk region since 06 August following a Ukrainian military incursion into Russia's border region. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
MOSCA, 05 GEN - L'esercito ucraino ha lanciato una nuova offensiva nella regione russa di Kursk, che secondo il ministero della Difesa di Mosca è stata respinta dalle forze russe. "Intorno alle 9:00 (le 7:00 in Italia), il nemico ha lanciato un contrattacco per fermare l'avanzata delle truppe russe nella zona di Kursk", ha dichiarato l'esercito russo in un comunicato, secondo cui "il gruppo d'assalto dell'esercito ucraino è stato sconfitto dall'artiglieria e dagli aerei".
