Kiev, 'la Russia ha lanciato mille bombe in una settimana'

epa11242714 Ukrainian rescuers work on the site of a damaged building after a rocket strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, 25 March 2024, amid the Russian invasion. A three-story building housing a gym was damaged as a result of the morning rocket attack which hits Kyiv. At least nine people were injured according to the State Emergency Service. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO