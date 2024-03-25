Kiev, 'la Russia ha lanciato mille bombe in una settimana'
epa11242714 Ukrainian rescuers work on the site of a damaged building after a rocket strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, 25 March 2024, amid the Russian invasion. A three-story building housing a gym was damaged as a result of the morning rocket attack which hits Kyiv. At least nine people were injured according to the State Emergency Service. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
AA
ROMA, 25 MAR - La Russia ha lanciato mille bombe tra missili, droni e ordigni aerei contro l'Ucraina la scorsa settimana: lo afferma il ministero degli Esteri ucraino. Kiev elenca 190 missili, 140 droni e 700 bombe aeree. "I nostri difensori del cielo abbattono praticamente tutti gli obiettivi, ma anche i più agili hanno bisogno di supporto per difendere il nostro popolo dal terrore russo", ha affermato il ministero in un post su X.
