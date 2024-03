Kiev, la nostra bandiera è giallo-blu, non ne isseremo altre

epa10818885 In an aerial photograph made with a done, attendees unfurl the largest Ukrainian national flag, 60 yards x 40 yards(54m x 36m), during an event to mark the National Day of Ukraine at Millennium Park, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 24 August 2023. Ukrainian Independence Day is celebrated on 24 August to mark Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. EPA/CJ GUNTHER