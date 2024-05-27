Kiev, istruttori militari francesi presto in Ucraina
epa11223104 A serviceman of the 18th Sloviansk Brigade of the Donbas battalion of the Ukrainian National Guard operates with an American M-113 APC during their training on a shooting range near a frontline in the Donetsk area, Ukraine, 15 March 2924 amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukraine in February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/YAKIV LIASHENKO
AA
ROMA, 27 MAG - L'Ucraina ha dato il via libera all'arrivo di istruttori militari francesi sul suo territorio. Lo ha annunciato il comandante delle forze ucraine Alexander Syrsky su Telegram riferendo di incontro in video collegamento tra i ministri della Difesa ucraino Rustem Umerov e francese Sebastien Lecornu. Syrsky ha aggiunto che sono "già stati firmati i documenti che consentiranno presto ai primi istruttori francesi di visitare i nostri centri di formazione e di familiarizzare con le infrastrutture e il personale".
