Kiev, istruttori militari francesi presto in Ucraina

epa11223104 A serviceman of the 18th Sloviansk Brigade of the Donbas battalion of the Ukrainian National Guard operates with an American M-113 APC during their training on a shooting range near a frontline in the Donetsk area, Ukraine, 15 March 2924 amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukraine in February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/YAKIV LIASHENKO