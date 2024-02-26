Kiev, 'il fronte più caldo ora è a Marinka, in Donetsk'
epa09774798 A cat plays in the rubble of a damaged homestead as a result of shelling in Tamarchuk village near Marinka not far from pro-Russian militants controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, 20 February 2022. Tamarchuk only has 15 local residents and it is placed in a ‘grey zone’ between Ukraine and Pro-Russian militants. There are no Ukraine troops in the village but it has been getting shelled by militants for three days in a row. The last shelling was on 9 am on 20 February. EPA/STANISLAV KOZLIUK ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
AA
ROMA, 26 FEB - Gli scontri più pesanti tra le truppe russe e quelle ucraine stanno avvenendo nella zona di Marinka, in Donetsk, riferisce lo stato maggiore di Kiev su Facebook. "Nelle ultime 24 ore si sono verificati nell'area 95 combattimenti: le forze di difesa ucraine hanno respinto 40 attacchi". "Il nemico ha lanciato 11 attacchi missilistici e 98 attacchi aerei, 129 attacchi con sistemi missilistici a lancio multiplo sulle posizioni delle nostre truppe e sulle aree popolate. A seguito degli attacchi ci sono feriti e morti tra i civili. Edifici residenziali e infrastrutture sono stati distrutti o danneggiati", ha scritto lo stato maggiore.
