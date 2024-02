Kiev, i russi hanno giustiziato due prigionieri di guerra

epa11154734 The broken windows of a flat after morning shelling in Lviv, western Ukraine, 15 February 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least 18 residential buildings, two schools, and one kindergarten were damaged in Russian shelling on the western city of Lviv, mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi said on 15 February, adding that three people were injured in the attack. EPA/MYKOLA TYS