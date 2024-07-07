Kiev, 'finora oltre 550mila soldati russi morti o feriti
epa11222859 Ukrainian recruist receives training at an undisclosed location in the Donetsk region to complete their formation as infantrymen of Ukraine's 22nd Army Brigade, Donetsk, Ukraine, 15 March 2024. The training lasts several months and recruits are instructed in combat medicine, handling of small arms, RPGs and BMP-1 type armoured vehicles, among other training. The Ukrainian Army is currently seeking to enlist 350,000 new soldiers to replace those who have been fighting for more than two years after Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/Maria Senovilla
ROMA, 07 LUG - Oltre 550mila soldati russi sono morti o sono rimasti feriti dall'inizio dell'invasione dell'Ucraina da parte delle forze di Mosca: lo ha reso noto suFacebook lo Stato maggiore delle forze armate ucraine. Tra il 24 febbraio 2022 e questa mattina le vittime ed i feriti tra le truppe russe ammontano a 550.990, inclusi 1.150 nelle ultime 24 ore. Inoltre, le forze ucraine hanno distrutto 8.155 carri armati russi, 15.645 veicoli blindati, 14.937 sistemi di artiglieria, 1.115 lanciarazzi multipli, 2.352 missili da crociera, 360 ;;aerei da guerra, 326 elicotteri, 11.862 droni, 28 navi da guerra e un sottomarino.
