Kiev, evacuate 10.000 persone dalla regione di Kharkiv
epaselect epa11348680 A local man sits near his damaged home as smoke rises after shelling, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 17 May 2024, amid the Russian invasion. More than 9,000 residents from settlements in areas of the Kharkiv region bordering Russia have been evacuated as hostilities intensified, the head of the Kharkiv Military Administration Oleg Synegubov said on 17 May. The evacuations follow a cross-border offensive by Russian forces, who claimed the capture of several villages in the region. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV
AA
(ANSA-AFP) - KIEV, 18 MAG - Quasi 10.000 persone sono state evacuate nella regione di Kharkiv, nell'Ucraina nord-orientale stando al governatore della stessa regione, dopo l'attacco russo nell'area iniziato il 10 maggio, che secondo il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky potrebbe essere solo la prima ondata di un'offensiva più ampia "Un totale di 9.907 persone sono state evacuate", ha detto il governatore del Kharkiv, Oleg Synegubov. (ANSA-AFP).
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia