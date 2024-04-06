Kiev, distrutto un oleodotto nella regione russa di Rostov

epa09917496 A picture taken during a visit to Mariupol organized by the Russian military shows the cargo sea port in Mariupol, Ukraine, 29 April 2022. Mariupol is located on the northern coast of the Sea of Azov, it is one of the largest commercial seaports in Ukraine. Almost 500 thousand people previously lived in the city. On 16 April, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the urban area of Mariupol had been cleared of the Ukrainian military, and their remnants were completely blocked on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY