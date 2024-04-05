Kiev, distrutti sei aerei russi in un attacco notturno
epaselect epa11258259 First responders work on the scene of an overnight drone attack in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 04 April 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least four people were killed, including three rescuers, and 11 wounded, according to a report by the national police. In total, about 15 enemy drones were launched by Russia over the city of Kharkiv, with some of them being shot down by air defense forces, according to the head of the Kharkiv military administration Oleg Synegubov. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/YAKIV LIASHENKO
KIEV, 05 APR - Kiev ha affermato di aver distrutto sei aerei russi durante un attacco notturno. Lo ha riferito una fonte della Difesa ucraina all'Afp. Secondo fonti di Rbc- Ukraine, i servizi di intelligence insieme con l'esercito ucraino hanno attaccato l'aeroporto di Morozovsky, nella regione russa di Rostov, distruggendo sei aerei e danneggiando gravemente altri otto. Secondo Unian, sono stati colpiti bombardieri russi di prima linea Su-24, Su-24M e Su-34 di base nell'aeroporto Morozovsky. Si tratterebbe di aerei che la Russia utilizza per sganciare bombe aeree guidate sulle posizioni delle forze armate e sulle città ucraine in prima linea.
