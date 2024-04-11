Kiev, distrutta centrale elettrica vicino alla capitale
epa11258258 First responders work on the scene of an overnight drone attack in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 04 April 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least four people were killed, including three rescuers, and 11 wounded, according to a report by the national police. In total, about 15 enemy drones were launched by Russia over the city of Kharkiv, with some of them being shot down by air defense forces, according to the head of the Kharkiv military administration Oleg Synegubov. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/YAKIV LIASHENKO
AA
ROMA, 11 APR - La centrale elettrica di Trypilska, nel distretto di Kiev, è stata completamente distrutta dagli attacchi russi: lo afferma Interfax Ucraina che cita un alto funzionario della compagnia elettrica, ripresa da Sky News. Durante la notte e le prime ore del mattino la Russia ha lanciato un pesante attacco missilistico e di droni contro le infrastrutture energetiche ucraine.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti