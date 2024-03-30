Kiev, da inizio guerra uccisi 537 bambini, feriti altri 1.273
epa10893526 A Ukrainian places flowers at the memorial of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred, commemorating those who died on the Maidan during the 2014 anti-government protests, during a praying service for fallen defenders of Ukraine in Russian-Ukrainian war in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, 01 October 2023. Ukrainians mark on 01 October 2023 three different celebrations: the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, the Day of the Ukrainian Cossacks and the Feast of the Intercession of the Holy Mother of God. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
AA
ROMA, 30 MAR - L'aggressione armata della Russia contro l'Ucraina ha già provocato la morte di 537 bambini e il ferimento di 1.273. Lo ha annunciato la procura generale ucraina in un post su Telegram, riferisce Ukrinform. "Più di 1.810 bambini sono stati colpiti in Ucraina a causa dell'aggressione armata su vasta scala da parte della Russia. Secondo i rapporti ufficiali dei procuratori minorili, 537 bambini sono stati uccisi e più di 1.273 hanno riportato ferite di diversi gradi di gravità", si legge nel post.
