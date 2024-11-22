Kiev, 'controlliamo 800 kmq nel Kursk, non ci ritiriamo'
epa11622266 A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry Press-Service on 24 September 2024 shows a Russian serviceman firing the 9K111 Fagot tube-launched anti-tank missile towards Ukrainian military vehicles, at an undisclosed location in Kursk region, Russia. Troops of the â€˜Northâ€™ group repelled five attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to break through the Russian border in the Kursk direction in one day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. Fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has been ongoing in the Kursk region since 06 August following a Ukrainian military incursion into Russia's border region. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
KIEV, 22 NOV - L'Ucraina non intende ritirarsi dalla regione russa di Kursk in questa fase, stando a fonti dello stato maggiore di Kiev. Le stesse fonti fanno sapere inoltre che al momento le forze ucraine controllano ancora "circa 800 kmq" nella regione. La Russia ha solo un "numero limitato" di missili balistici ipersonici Orechnik, i nuovi missili utilizzati ieri negli attacchi contro l'Ucraina. Lo ha detto ai giornalisti una fonte dello stato maggiore ucraino. "Esiste un numero molto limitato di questi missili, poche unità", ha affermato la fonte militare.
