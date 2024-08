Kiev, controlliamo 1.294 chilometri quadrati nel Kursk

epa11561865 A Ukrainian serviceman walks near damaged buildings in the city center of Sudzha, in Ukraine-controlled territory of Russia's Kursk region, 21 August 2024 (issued 23 Augut 2024). Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi claimed that since the beginning of a cross-border incursion into Russia on 06 August, Kyiv took control of 92 settlements in Kursk Oblast over an area of 1,250 square kilometres. EPA/STRINGER