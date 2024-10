Kiev, con truppe nordcoreane Mosca vuole allargare guerra

epa10455974 A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean soldiers march during a military parade at Kim Il Sung Square to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army (KPA), the revolutionary armed forces of the Worker's Party of Korea (WPK). in Pyongyang, North Korea, 08 February 2023 (issued 09 February 2023). EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY