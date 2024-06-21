Kiev, colpiti radar e centri di intelligence in Russia
epa10112853 A handout picture made available by the Department of Information and Press Service of the Head of the Republic of Crimea shows smoke rising after detonations of air munisions at the Saki airfield near the Novofedorovka settlement, Crimea, 09 August 2022. Violation of the fire safety rules is being probed as the main cause of the explosion of ammunition at the Saki airfield in Crimea; there is no sign that they were blown up intentionally, a source at the Russian Defense Ministry said. EPA/Press Office of Head of Crimea HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 21 GIU - Lo stato maggiore ucraino ha confermato che nella notte sono state attaccate sul territorio russo le raffinerie di petrolio Afip, Ilya, Krasnodar e Astrakhan e le stazioni radar e i centri di intelligence elettronica nella regione di Bryansk e in Crimea. Lo riferisce Rbc-Ucraina. L'esercito di Kiev inoltre ha dichiarato di avere colpito siti di stoccaggio e di preparazione per l'uso di droni, edifici di addestramento, punti di controllo e di comunicazione per i droni che vengono lanciati da Krasnodar. In seguito all'attacco cè stata una serie di esplosioni e un incendio.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti